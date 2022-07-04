President Joe Biden renewed his gun control push following the July 4 attack on a parade in the Highland Park suburb of Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that the attack killed at least six and wounded at least 24.

Biden reacted to the attack by posting a statement in which he lamented the attack, praised first responders, and urged community cooperation with law enforcement as they seek the suspect behind the attack.

He used the latter portion of his statement to push for more gun control. “I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.”

Breitbart noted at least 54 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago Friday into Monday morning. Those 54 shooting victims do not include the individuals shot during the Highland Park parade.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 320 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 3, 2022.

