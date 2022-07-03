31 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-one people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred at 10:50 p.m. Friday, when a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed “in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.”

The victim was caught in the crossfire as two gunmen shot at each other.

Hours later, at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the head and killed “in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue.”

The third fatal shooting occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday, when a 35-year-old man was shot while riding inside a vehicle “in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue.” The man was shot in the neck by someone outside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News noted at least 11 people were shot, two stabbed, Monday alone in Chicago.

The Sun-Times reports that 317 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 2, 2o22.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.