Far-left voices are offering less than celebratory Independence Day messages — from warning of “extremist voices” to urging Americans to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

While conservatives generally posted celebratory messages, reminding Americans that we live in the “greatest nation in the world” and to give glory to God, some on the left were less than enthusiastic.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), for example, used the day to warn Americans that liberties are still “under attack from extremist voices” — a likely reference to the Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade. Notably, Adams failed to mention that New York City itself stood as one of the most mandate-happy places in the country during the coronavirus pandemic, as local leaders stripped New Yorkers of their liberties with the implementation of vaccine passports and extended mask mandates.

The fight for freedom that began in earnest on July 4, 1776 never ended. The work is ours to finish. Today, as our liberties are under attack from extremist voices, let’s recommit to that fight for justice and true freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay, New York City. pic.twitter.com/yx0avsNzox — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 4, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) offered the same theme, contending that “we must always participate in the proud American tradition of expanding freedom, rather than restricting rights” — another likely reference to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

That means we must always participate in the proud American tradition of expanding freedom, rather than restricting rights.



Best wishes to you and your loved ones for a peaceful and patriotic 4th of July. Read my full Dear Colleague here: https://t.co/tfeAPLnvGF — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 4, 2022

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) used his platform to remind Americans that they have a duty to “not only protect freedom from bigots with bombs, but also from the powerful with pens.”

“Until all of us are #free, none are truly free,” he added.

As we celebrate this 4th of July, let us be reminded that we must not only protect freedom from bigots with bombs, but also from the powerful with pens. Until all of us are #free, none are truly free. Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸 — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) July 4, 2022

Democrat Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) encouraged Americans to continue to speak out and “protest peacefully.”

A strong democracy depends on engaged citizens who value freedom and liberty and who are willing to stand up to the powerful special interests who want to control our lives Speak out Protest peacefully Vote#IndependenceDay2022 #IndependenceDay 🇺🇸 2/2 pic.twitter.com/06bZLgsC6U — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) July 4, 2022

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) used the opportunity to criticize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), accusing him “and his extremist Republican allies” of continuing “to squash speech and science.”

“As we celebrate America’s freedoms, @GovRonDeSantis and cronies like @JimmyPatronis crush free expression & silence anyone who disagrees w/ their dangerous point of view,” she claimed.

DeSantis and his extremist Republican allies continue to squash speech and science. As we celebrate America’s freedoms, @GovRonDeSantis and cronies like @JimmyPatronis crush free expression & silence anyone who disagrees w/ their dangerous point of view.https://t.co/tRH2c5F3fP — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used the Fourth as an opportunity to urge Americans to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.