Leftists Use Fourth of July to Warn Against ‘Extremist Voices’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Hannah Bleau

Far-left voices are offering less than celebratory Independence Day messages — from warning of “extremist voices” to urging Americans to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

While conservatives generally posted celebratory messages, reminding Americans that we live in the “greatest nation in the world” and to give glory to God, some on the left were less than enthusiastic.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), for example, used the day to warn Americans that liberties are still “under attack from extremist voices” — a likely reference to the Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade. Notably, Adams failed to mention that New York City itself stood as one of the most mandate-happy places in the country during the coronavirus pandemic, as local leaders stripped New Yorkers of their liberties with the implementation of vaccine passports and extended mask mandates.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) offered the same theme, contending that “we must always participate in the proud American tradition of expanding freedom, rather than restricting rights” — another likely reference to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) used his platform to remind Americans that they have a duty to “not only protect freedom from bigots with bombs, but also from the powerful with pens.”

“Until all of us are #free, none are truly free,” he added.

Democrat Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) encouraged Americans to continue to speak out and “protest peacefully.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) used the opportunity to criticize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), accusing him “and his extremist Republican allies” of continuing “to squash speech and science.”

“As we celebrate America’s freedoms, @GovRonDeSantis and cronies like @JimmyPatronis crush free expression & silence anyone who disagrees w/ their dangerous point of view,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used the Fourth as an opportunity to urge Americans to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.