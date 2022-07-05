NJ Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy Signs ‘Gun Safety Package 3.0,’ Requiring Database of All Ammo Sold in State

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed “Gun Safety Package 3.0” Tuesday, creating a database of all ammo sold in the state and putting six other new gun controls in place.

NJ.com notes that the legislation also bans .50 caliber rifles, requires “micro-stamping technology” on certain new firearms, and “[makes] it easier to sue gun manufacturers and dealers over gun crimes in the state.”

Murphy referred to the seven new gun laws as “commonsense” and “smart.”

He tweeted a video of himself signing the gun control legislation:

Signing a comprehensive gun safety bill package. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/xMZPWbfiu4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 5, 2022

Murphy appeared on CNN prior to signing the laws and said, “We will continue, not to attack Second Amendment rights, we respect those rights, but to attack folks who should not have guns, folks who don’t know how to use those guns, manufacturers who deliberately market those guns in a way that leads to harm.”

