Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in 2024 Matchup

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup, June’s Harvard Caps Harris Poll revealed.

The survey, which happened to show Trump standing as the most popular politician in the country, pitted Trump against Biden in a hypothetical matchup. In that scenario, Trump led Biden by three percentage points — 43 percent to 40 percent. Another 17 percent remained unsure.

Trump’s lead widened even further when matched against Vice President Kamala Harris, leading by six percent, or 45 percent to 39 percent. In that matchup, 16 percent remained undecided.

The survey, overall, found Trump led Biden on nearly every issue plaguing the country. For example, in January 2021, 56 percent approved of Trump’s handling of the economy. Currently, just 32 percent said the same of Biden.

A majority of voters, 71 percent, said Biden should not run for a second term, and a plurality, 45 percent say he should not because he is a “bad president.” Sixty percent also said they have “doubts about his fitness”:

Is Joe Biden mentally fit to serve as President of the United States or do you have doubts about his fitness for office? He is mentally fit 40%

I have doubts about his fitness 60% .@Harvard–@HarrisPoll, 1,308 RV, 6/28-29https://t.co/FalWua5Wrr — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 4, 2022

Another 61 percent said Trump should not run again, with 36 percent saying he should not because he is “erratic.”

Trump has not officially announced his intention to run for office, but he did say during a recent appearance on Wake Up America that former first lady Melania Trump and his son Barron will “do what has to be done if we decide to go that way.”

Notably, an Emerson College Polling survey released last week also showed Trump leading Biden in a 2024 matchup: