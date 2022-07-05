Trump-Backed U.S. Senate Candidates Undefeated in 2022 Primaries

All 13 U.S. Senate candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump have prevailed in their Republican primary races.

The hot streak for Trump-backed Senate candidates started with J.D. Vance in Ohio, who took home his primary nomination on May 3. Vance, the author of Hillbillly Elegy, received a late Trump endorsement in his race and proved victorious in a crowded primary field, taking home 32.3 percent of the vote. Trump’s team told Breitbart News that the Ohio candidate was polling at around ten percent in fifth place when he secured the 45th president’s nod on April 15.

The following are the 13 U.S. Senate nominees who were backed by Trump and earned general election nominations:

J.D. Vance — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Ohio Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Idaho Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Kentucky Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in North Carolina Dr. Mehmet Oz — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) — Republican nominee for U.S Senate in Arkansas Herschel Walker — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Iowa Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in North Dakota Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in South Carolina Katie Britt — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Utah

The momentum for U.S. Senate candidates continued into the May 17 primaries, when four candidates advanced to general elections races. Sen Mike Crapo (R-ID) beat out four challengers in the Republican primary and secured a renomination as he vies for a fifth term. In Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul thumped his five opponents, securing 86.3 percent of the vote as Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) became the Republican nominee in North Carolina, defeating former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-NC) and former Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) among other candidates. Finally, Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehemet Oz beat out businessman David McCormick in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate. The race was highly contentious and required a recount, but McCormick ultimately conceded to Oz on June 3 when much of the recount was completed.

A pair of Trump-endorsed Senate candidates prevailed in their primaries on May 24. Former running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker enjoyed a victory in Georgia’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, while Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) staved off challengers Jake Bequette, a former football player for the New England Patriots, and conservative commentator Jan Morgan in his renomination bid in Arkansas.

Following a lull in primary action, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) advanced to the general election on June 7. Grassley has held his Senate seat since 1981 and is vying for an eighth term in the general election.

Three more Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidates prevailed in races on June 14. Former Nevada Attorney general Adam Laxalt secured the Republican nomination for Senate in Nevada, while Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) handily beat primary challenger Riley Kuntz. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also officially advanced from the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in South Carolina.

Trump-endorsed candidate Katie Britt, the former head of the Business Council of Alabama, earned an emphatic victory over sitting Sen. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in the Alabama run-off for U.S. Senate on June 21. Britt took home 63 percent of the vote, pummelling Brooks by more than 100,000 votes. On June 28, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) won the nomination for a reelection bid in the general election in the Beehive State.

The 45th president’s overall endorsement record sits at 146-10 thus far. As Breitbart News noted, Trump-backed candidates are undefeated in primary races in 22 states.