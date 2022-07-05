Donald Trump’s Primary Endorsement Record Perfect in 22 States

Former President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement record for Republican candidates in 2022 is perfect in 22 states thus far in the midterm election cycle, while there are just five states where a Trump-backed candidate has come up short.

Trump’s impressive endorsement record, which currently sits at 146-10, began with a perfect night in Texas on March 1, where all 33 candidates who earned his nod either won their primaries or forced runoff races. On May 24, five Trump-backed candidates took home wins in runoff races. The winning in March carried over into the May 3 primaries in Indiana and Ohio, where Trump Republicans were undefeated in both states, going 6-0 and 16-0, respectively. Among those who prevailed was Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance in Ohio, who rode a later Trump endorsement — less than three weeks before the primary — to victory.

The following are the 22 states where Trump-endorsed candidates went undefeated in primaries:

Texas: 33-0 Indiana: 6-0 Ohio: 16-0

West Virginia: 2-0 Kentucky: 6-0 Pennsylvania: 8-0 Alabama: 6-0 Arkansas: 5-0 California: 7-0 [8-0 with Rep. Connie Conway’s (R-CA) special election victory] Iowa: 4-0 Mississippi: 1-0 Montana: 2-0 New Jersey: 1-0 South Dakota: 1-0 Nevada: 2-0 North Dakota: 2-0 Virginia: 4-0 Alaska: 1-0 Colorado: 1-0 Illinois: 4-0 Oklahoma: 4-0 Utah: 3-0

On May 10, Rep. Alexander Mooney (R-WV) and Rep. Carol Miller won their races in West Virginia, marking the fourth state where Trump-endorsed candidates were perfect. All fourteen Trump-backed candidates in Kentucky and Pennsylvania advanced to general elections in the May 17 primaries, with six taking home nominations in the Bluegrass State and another eight candidates winning in the Quaker State.

Those with Trump’s nod in Alabama were perfect on May 24, while Katie Britt took home a victory in the U.S. Senate primary runoff race on June 21, putting the former president’s record at 6-0 in the state. Also, on May 24, five Trump-endorsed Republicans took home nominations in Arkansas, including former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the gubernatorial race. Alabama and Arkansas registered as the seventh and eighth states where those who earned Trump’s nod advanced to their respective general elections.

Trump-backed candidates enjoyed smooth sailing on June 7, going a perfect 17-0 in a total of six states. Seven candidates in California officially earned their nominations, while former California Assemblywoman Connie Conway, who Trump endorsed, prevailed in the special election to finish out former Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) term in the U.S. House of Representatives. In Iowa, all four Trump-backed candidates took home nominations, while two advanced from primaries in Montana. Additionally, Mississippi, New Jersey, and South Dakota each saw a single Trump-endorsed candidate move on to the general election, which resulted in Trump’s endorsement picks being perfect in 14 states to that point in the primary cycle.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada on June 14, as did Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the state’s gubernatorial race. Both candidates were backed by Trump, which resulted in another state sweep for the former president’s record. The same evening, Trump-backed Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) secured his bid for renomination, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) officially became the nominee for the state’s At-Large Congressional District.

Three candidates secured nominations in Virginia on June 21, while Rep. Bob Good won his renomination bid for the state’s Fifth Congressional District on May 21, marking the 17th state where those with Trump’s backing were perfect. The following day, the Associated Press called the special election primary in Alaska, announcing that Trump-endorsed former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) advanced to the general election.

Finally, on June 28, candidates with the former president’s nod went 12-0 in Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Utah, pushing Trump past the 20-state milestone in terms of perfect endorsements to 22 states.

Candidates backed by the 45th president have only lost races in five states, including Nebraska (1-1), Idaho (2-1), North Carolina (8-1), Georgia (7-6), and South Carolina (8-1).

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.