Gabby Giffords’ Gun Control Group Spending $10 Million to Win Congressional Seats in Six States

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, called Giffords, is spending $10 million in hopes of helping pro-gun control congressional candidates win at the polls in six states this November.

Politico reports the six states Giffords is targeting are Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

These states are “key battlegrounds that will determine whether Democrats keep their majority.”

Giffords’ managing director Robin Lloyds noted that the money will be used to target pro-2A Congressional members who voted against the recent gun controls President Joe Biden signed into law.

Lloyd said, “This investment will absolutely be used to support champions who voted for the bill and in other cases we’ll be able to shine a light on the fact that their elected representative did not vote for this bill.”

Breitbart News reported that the legislation Biden signed was negotiated in the Senate by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). It expands background checks for people 18-20 years old, uses taxpayer dollars as incentives for states to adopt red flag laws, and broadens the prohibited purchasers list by adding dating relationships to domestic violence statutes.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.