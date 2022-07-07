The Sacramento Bee is reporting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) new gun controls were followed days later by a mass shooting.

On July 1, 2022, Breitbart News reported Newsom signed two new gun controls, stricter limitations on AR-15 marketing/advertisements and more regulations on firearms Democrats describe as “ghost guns.”

The Bee noted that upon signing the controls Newsom said, “The good news, if there is any, is that this ends, at least today in California.”

Weapons of war don’t belong on our streets or in the hands of our children. With @BauerKahan & @AsmMikeGipson’s bills, CA is

blocking the marketing of guns to kids & restricts ghost guns & their parts. We’re doubling down on commonsense gun safety measures that save lives. pic.twitter.com/ba6rcpeBgj — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 1, 2022

Tragically just days later, on Monday morning, a mass shooting occurred “just down the street from Newsom’s office at the Capitol.”

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, while leaving Mix nightclub.

Later in the day Monday, three more people were wounded in another shooting.

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported California was number one state for gun control in the Union and they were also number one for “active shooter incidents.”

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, gun registration requirements, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, and a ban on carrying a gun on a college campus for self-defense.

An Associated Press column notes that California has more gun control than any state yet witnessed the most "mass slayings" for any state. https://t.co/GTmWsj3UBH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 30, 2019

There is also a ban on K-12 teachers being armed on campus for classroom defense, a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, and a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase in a given month, among other controls.

