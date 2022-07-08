Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is endorsing former investigative journalist and current Republican candidate for Congress in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, Matthew Foldi, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

Jackson is endorsing Foldi, who is looking to unseat Democrat Rep. David Trone (MD) in the midterm election after hammering him in the media for leaving his taxpayer-funded offices closed during business hours.

“I am excited to support Matthew Foldi for Congress in Maryland’s 6thdistrict. I have no doubt that Matthew has the guts and grit to stand up to the radical left and help me stop their disastrous agenda,” Jackson said in a statement.

The congressman endorsing Foldi was elected in Texas’s Thirteenth Congressional District in 2020 after spending 25 years in the Navy during which he served as former President Donald Trump’s Physician and Chief Medical Adviser.

Jackson added, “I need fighters like Matthew to help me secure our southern border, stop out-of-control spending, and expose the Democrats’ corruption. Matthew Foldi will be a great partner in Congress, and he has my complete endorsement.”

The endorsement comes less than two weeks before the primary election as Foldi has been racking up other big-name endorsements.

In response, Foldi told Breitbart News, “Congressman Jackson has been a strong leader for decades that span long before his service in Congress.”

“I’m honored to have his support and look forward to working with him to tackle the major problems our country is facing — problems that are the direct result of the radical left’s reckless policies,” Foldi added.

Foldi has gone after Democrat Trone on the campaign trail for not keeping his taxpayer-funded offices open, dubbing him a “part-time congressman.” Foldi was traveling around the district, doing a “David Trone closed office tour” where he held live-streamed press conferences in front of the offices.

Trone’s office responded by saying Foldi’s press conferences in front of the closed offices amounted to “misinformation.” Foldi later called this response “pathetic.”

The former investigative journalist has also been endorsed by Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, and Acting Director of the U.S. National Intelligence, Ric Grenell.

He’s also gotten endorsements from multiple Republican members of Congress, including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY), Republican Study Committee Chair Jim Banks (IN), Don Bacon (NE), Darrell Issa (CA), Carol Miller (WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA), Barry Moore (AL), Claudia Tenney (NY), and Michael Waltz (FL).

