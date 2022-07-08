Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is reported to have approved the design of a necklace glorifying abortion and sales of the jewelry that will benefit the nation’s leading abortion mill, Planned Parenthood.

Markle’s move is part of a trend of celebrities reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade by supporting causes to ensure unborn children continue to be aborted.

The necklace, featuring the Venus female symbol — which looks like an inverted cross — and a clenched fist, cost about $150.

PageSix magazine praised the Duchess of Sussex and the necklace, encouraged women to “show off your inner goddess” and “support women’s health care.”

The magazine reported:

It’s a cause close to the Duchess of Sussex’s heart, as she made clear during a recent interview with Gloria Steinem and Jessica Yellin for Vogue. “We have to band together and not wallow,” Markle said, continuing, “What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises.” “I know what miscarrying feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly,” she added, referencing her 2020 pregnancy loss. “The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place.”

The magazine article said the necklace was made by three-time cancer survivor Jill Johnson and her son and the company they started in 2018. Aside from Planned Parenthood, the company donates 20 percent of proceeds to other groups that align with their values, including NAACP and CancerCare.

