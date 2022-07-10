Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped a question on the failure of red flag laws and renewed the administration’s push for an “assault weapons” ban during Sunday’s Face the Nation .

Harris was asked, “Why do so many mass shooters, often young men radicalized…seem to still have access, legally, to weapons and to slip past red flag laws, like those in Illinois?”

Harris responded, “Because those weapons are available and we have to stop allowing those weapon to be available to civilians living in communities of people who have a right to believe that they are not in a war zone.”

While responding to how potential shooters slip past red flag laws, VP Harris condemns the availability of assault weapons. “We have to stop allowing those weapons to be available to civilians living in communities…who have a right to believe that they are not in a war zone.” pic.twitter.com/XafVpjgxym — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 10, 2022

Harris also used her time on Face the Nation to push for a renewal of the 1994 federal “assault weapons” ban, Fox News noted. Harris said, “The fact that we can’t get Congress to renew — it’s not like we’re pulling something out of our hat. We’ve done it before as a nation — to renew the assault weapons ban, is outrageous.”

The July 4, 2022, rooftop attack in Highland Park, Illinois, occurred despite Illinois’ red flag law, 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, and gun owner licensing requirement via FOID cards, Breitbart News noted.

Moreover, it occurred despite the fact that Highland Park has had an “assault weapons” ban since 2013.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.