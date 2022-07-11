Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, warned that there is a “strong chance” the country will see a “resurgence” of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic — a prediction that comes as Americans worry less and less about the virus in everyday life.

“What I will tell you is that come the fall and winter, most everyone who’s an expert on pandemics and these viruses will tell you there’s a strong chance that we’ll see a resurgence of the virus — whether it’s the variants that we have now or new variants, and we gotta be ready,” Becerra told a reporter:

Joe Biden REPEATEDLY promised he'd "shut down the virus." But Biden had no plan. He lied. pic.twitter.com/mXu6DuaWty — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2022

Indeed, one of President Biden’s biggest selling points during the campaign was shutting down the virus, which never happened. Even the New York Times, earlier this year, admitted that Biden had failed to do so.

“Since he was inaugurated on Jan. 20 last year, 438,110 people have died from the virus, a number that is still increasing by more than 10,000 people every week,” the January Times piece read.

Further, Biden failed to follow through with his original promise of “just” 100 days of masking. What is more, U.S. travelers would likely be forced to mask up, even now, if not for U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who struck down the federal mandate in April.

Biden also flip-flopped on mandating coronavirus vaccines, despite telling the nation in December 2020 that he “wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory.”

Despite the administration’s warnings of a resurgence, the coronavirus is not a top issue for Americans, as just 21 percent consider it a top concern, a recent Senate Opportunity Fund survey found.