Nevada U.S. Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt ventured to the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend to document what he describes as a “humanitarian crisis” overseen by Democrats and the Biden administration.

Former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt posted several videos on Twitter of his trip with Border Patrol, law enforcement officials, and local ranchers, who showed him the “horrific” conditions at the southern border along the Rio Grande. Laxalt first stopped at a ranch, where he found “clothes, backpacks & water bottles wrapped in black tape (to block the reflection of the plastic) left by illegal immigrants” and spoke of brutal “106 degree heat.”

Clothes, backpacks, & water bottles wrapped in black tape (to block the reflection of the plastic) left by illegal immigrants. This is what we found in the 106 degree heat at a ranch along our first stop at the southern border as a result of our open border. pic.twitter.com/K8VGP0e21b — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 10, 2022

“Last night I had the opportunity to tour Brooks County, TX with local ranchers and law enforcement,” he wrote the next day. “They showed me firsthand how Biden’s open border policies and lack of resources/federal aid is greatly impacting communities across the border.”

Last night I had the opportunity to tour Brooks County, TX with local ranchers and law enforcement. They showed me firsthand how Biden’s open borders policies and lack of resources/federal aid is greatly impacting communities across the border. pic.twitter.com/0LMIThJ4Pq — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 10, 2022

Laxalt also said he witnessed a morgue holding the “remains of 32 illegal immigrants found this year, with only four slots left.”

“People are dying & local resources are stretched to the limit everyday under Biden’s open border policies,” he said, adding in the video that the morgue had not received any federal help.

“This is one of the most horrific thing you could every imagine going on at this border,” he said.

We have a humanitarian crisis at our southern border. This morgue currently holds the remains of 32 illegal immigrants found this year, with only 4 slots left. People are dying & local resources are stretched to the limit everyday under Biden’s open border policies. pic.twitter.com/EiinfeeLG5 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 10, 2022

Laxalt posted a video on Sunday of along the Rio Grande in McAllen, Texas, calling it “one of the worst entry points on the border.”

“This ranch alone receives around 100 illegal immigrants per day,” he said. “Once across, the majority are released into our country which is what incentivizes them to come in the first place.”

We’re along the Rio Grande in McAllen, TX, one of the worst entry points on the border. This ranch alone receives around 100 illegal immigrants per day. Once across, the majority are released into our country which is what incentivizes them to come in the first place. pic.twitter.com/meZPSVB4cm — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 10, 2022

But the most heinous discovery of Laxalt’s trip was a spot at the border where smugglers allegedly rape women and “purposefully leave their victim’s underwear behind to taunt Border Patrol.”

After women are raped by smugglers at the border, the smugglers will purposely leave their victim’s underwear behind to taunt Border Patrol. These are the inhumane conditions women are facing at the border thanks to Biden & @CortezMasto’s weak-kneed border policies. pic.twitter.com/QRpc9gigHa — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 11, 2022

“These are the inhumane conditions women are facing at the border thanks to Biden & [Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s] weak-kneed border policies,” he said.

Laxalt made a trip to the border after attending an event focused on law and order with former President Donald Trump and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in Las Vegas. Both Lombardo, who is running for governor, and Laxalt scored Trump’s endorsement in the primary and hope to defeat incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) in November.

Laxalt has slammed both Cortez Masto and President Joe Biden for not visiting the border while “our country [is] facing the worst border crisis on record.”

“Not surprising since her president has yet to visit the border himself,” he tweeted.

My opponent @CortezMasto hasn’t visited the border once since Biden became President despite our country facing the worst border crisis on record. Not surprising since her president has yet to visit the border himself. — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) July 9, 2022

Laxalt has made securing the southern border one of the most important themes of his campaign for U.S. Senate, saying it is an issue that is “actually affecting the lives of hardworking families across the state of Nevada.”

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.