Sen. Dick Durbin: ‘Not Realistic’ to Impeach Clarence Thomas

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said on Fox News Sunday that calls to impeach Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Justice Clarence Thomas are “not realistic” amid fury from Democrats regarding the recent SCOTUS ruling which led to the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Dick Durbin is asked what he says to progressives calling to impeach some of the conservatives justices: "I don't think it's realistic. I can tell you there is in my mind a clear conflict of interest when it comes to Justice Thomas…" pic.twitter.com/Vcf6QA42hs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 10, 2022

A transcript is as follow: