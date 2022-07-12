Joe Biden: Every Time I Hear ‘Hail to the Chief,’ I Wonder, Where the Hell Is the President?

President Joe Biden admitted Tuesday he gets confused every time he hears the presidential anthem “Hail to the Chief.”

“Every time I hear ‘Hail to the Chief,’ I wonder, where the hell is he?” Biden said as he began speaking to members of Congress at the annual White House Congressional Picnic.

Biden continued by clarifying he was not joking.

“You think I’m joking, I’m not,” he continued with a chuckle. “[I] turn around and say, ‘Where is the President?'”

Biden continued his remarks, sounding a nostalgic note by recounting how he used to sit in the Senate dining room with his colleagues.

“I wish we were able to do more of this so that you all got know one another well,” he said.

Biden indicated Republicans and Democrats were not getting along because they did not spend enough time together in social settings.

“John McCain became one of my closest friends. Even though John McCain and I were like brothers who would go at each other with hammer and tong, but when it was over in the debate, we knew each other,” he said.

Biden said he wanted Democrats and Republicans to get more personal with each other.

“My point is, I hope that we do more of these kinds of events so you get to know your families, get to know each other’s families, get to know your spouses, your kids, get to know one another in ways that are more personal,” he said.