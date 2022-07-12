A radical left group on Tuesday has urged President Joe Biden not to run in 2024 with a six figure “#DontRunJoe” ad campaign.

With just 26 percent of Democrat voters supporting Biden’s reelection campaign, Democrats are organizing to hinder the president’s hopes of winning four more years. RootsAction, a far-left group that describes themselves as “dedicated to galvanizing people who are committed to economic fairness, equal rights for all, civil liberties, environmental protection,” will take out a six figure ad buy to block Biden’s 2024 nomination.

“Unfortunately, President Biden has been neither bold nor inspiring,” RootsAction told Politico. “And his prospects for winning re-election appear to be bleak. With so much at stake, making him the Democratic Party’s standard bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake.”

With an email list of 1.2 million current supporters in the US, we are committed to nationwide organizing to prevent Biden from being the 2024 nominee #DontRunJoe This is the first time that a large national organization has announced such plans. Join us: https://t.co/4dE1rYMH2A pic.twitter.com/q2hRNMNz19 — RootsAction (@Roots_Action) July 11, 2022

RootsAction states on its website that the group’s “immediate goal” is to “dump Biden” because of Biden’s string of failures. Under Biden’s leadership, the nation is experiencing a baby formula shortage, 40-year-high inflation, record high gas prices, and a record amount of foreign nationals crossing the southern border.

“Our immediate goal within the Democratic Party is to ‘dump Biden,’ much as the anti-Vietnam – War forces among Democrats set out to ‘dump Johnson’ in 1967, which led antiwar candidates Eugene McCarthy and Robert Kennedy to enter the race,” RootsAction said on its “DontRunJoe” website.

Co-founder of RootsAction Jeff Cohen said Democrats are frustrated with Biden, who is “dithering” while far-left priorities are left unmet.

“If you’re in touch with Democratic Party activists, the frustration is palpable,” Cohen said. “Biden appears to be dithering while progressive achievements just go out the window, from abortion rights to the Clean Air Act.”

RootsAction is not the only organization opposing Biden’s 2024 nomination. The establishment media also opposed Biden’s reelection. The New York Times has written six articles in the last month to damage Biden’s reelection bid. New York Magazine’s Ed Kilgore penned an article Monday entitled “Are Democrats Stuck With Joe Biden in 2024?” which slammed the president for not stepping aside:

If things go as badly as expected for Democrats on November 8, many in the party will be quietly and not so quietly urging the 46th president to retire at the end of his term. But if he stubbornly refuses to pack it in, what then? Are Democrats stuck with Biden-Harris ’24 anyway? Strange to say, but they might be.

Polling shows Biden is in bad shape with Democrats. Only 26 percent of Democrat voters support Biden’s reelection, while 64 percent of Democrat voters prefer a Biden substitute, according to the Times.

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere on Monday published some potential Democrat 2024 frontrunners to replace Biden. They include Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Gov. Jarad Polis (D-CO).

“Many of the Democratic leaders, operatives and donors who spoke to CNN about having these conversations insist it’s precisely their fear of Trump beating Biden that is driving them to cast around for possible other options,” the article stated.

polls have shown Biden Polling supports the Democrats’ fears. Multiple behind Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head contest.