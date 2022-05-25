Poll: Trump Leads Biden in 2024 Rematch

Former President Donald Trump leads against President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, a Harvard-Harris’s May survey found.

Overall, 68 percent believe the country is on the “wrong track,” while just 25 percent believe it is on the right track. That reflects a stunning drop for Biden, as 47 percent said the country was on the right track one year ago, in May 2021.

A majority, 56 percent, said their personal financial situation is currently “getting worse” under Biden’s leadership — the highest recorded percentage to date in this particular survey. Overall, 55 percent disapprove of Biden, and of those, 40 percent “strongly” disapprove.

In light of those abysmal figures for the president, the survey asked respondents to reveal who they would vote for in the event of a rematch between Biden and Trump.

According to the survey, 45 percent would choose Trump, compared to 42 percent who would choose Biden, giving the former president a three-point advantage. Overall, 13 percent remain undecided. The survey asked the same question, pitting Trump against Vice President Kamala Harris. In that scenario, Trump bests his hypothetical challenger by seven percentage points:

Presidential Polling: Trump (R): 45%

Biden (D): 42% Trump (R): 47%

Harris (D): 40% Harris (D): 41%

DeSantis (R): 38% Harris / May 19, 2022 / n=1963 / Onlinehttps://t.co/LP70SeeROk — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) May 25, 2022

The survey was taken May 18-19, 2022, among 1,963 registered voters.

While Trump has yet to formally announce his intention to run, he has dropped several hints over the past year.

“We may have to run,” Trump told a crowd of supporters at a South Carolina rally in March, predicting that Republicans “are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House.”

“I wonder who will do that. I wonder,” he teased. “I wonder.”