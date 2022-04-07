Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by five percentage points in a potential 2024 matchup, a Thursday Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll revealed.

Trump was marked at 43 percent, while Biden notched only 38 percent.

The poll also showed that 87 percent of those who voted for Trump in 2020 would vote for him again, up two percentage points from March. In contrast, 77 percent of those who voted for Biden would do so again, down two percentage points since March.

NEW: @RedfieldWilton 2024 Presidential National Election:

Donald Trump (R): 43% (+5)

Joe Biden (D): 38% Donald Trump (R): 44% (+9)

Kamala Harris (D): 35% N=1,500 LV / 04/03/2022https://t.co/yvVZtDi5dd — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 7, 2022

The amount of those who may vote for Biden over Trump (38 percent) mirrors Biden’s approval rating. According to the poll, only 39 percent approved of Biden’s presidency. Forty-eight percent disapproved, which is an overall negative nine approval rating.

Biden’s net approval rating has trended down by three points since March.

Concerning specific issues, Biden received low marks among those who strongly approve of his management on specific issues, such as the economy (18 percent), healthcare (16 percent), environment (17 percent), crime/policing (16 percent), education (17 percent), immigration (14 percent), relations with China (16 percent).

Moreover, 56 percent of respondents said the economy was their top issue of concern. Yet only 39 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s management of the economy.

During Biden’s administration, Democrats have struggled to reduce Biden’s 40-year-high inflation, which has been fueled by massive government spending and coronavirus restrictions. Biden has blamed the price hikes on “Putin’s gas hike,” but that accusation has not stuck.

Gas prices, which greatly influence inflation, were already $1.00 greater than the year prior. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of gas has additionally increased by about 70 cents.

According to a March poll, a plurality of voters (39 percent) blames Biden for the high gas prices. Only 18 percent blame oil companies that have been crushed by newly set lending standards by the administration. The lending standards make it more difficult for oil companies to finance new projects, further increasing the price of oil production.