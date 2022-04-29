Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden by 7 Points

Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a potential 2024 presidential election, according to a McLaughlin and Associates poll.

Trump leads Biden by seven percentage points (50-43 percent). What’s noticeable is Trump’s mark high watermark of 50 percent, a sign of Trump’s potential dominance in 2024.

Trump has constantly polled better than Biden in potential 2024 matchup surveys. Polls here, here, and here, show Trump trouncing Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head rematch. An April poll revealed Trump is leading Biden by at least five points.

The poll showed Trump also dominates Vice President Kamala Harris by ten points (52-42 percent) and Secretary Pete Buttigieg by ten points (49-39 percent).

Joe Biden’s 2024 Democrat nomination is not a foregone conclusion. Only 37 percent of voters desire Biden to run in 2024, while 63 percent of voters stated they did not want Biden for a second term, a Monday poll revealed. Biden also trails any eventual 2024 Republican nominee by nine points.

Who Republicans will nominate in 2024 is unknown. But Friday’s polling shows Donald Trump hypothetically dominating the 2024 Republican primary by 46 points over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (69-23 percent). Previous polling has given Trump a 52-point lead over the Florida governor.

Trump would Beat Biden by 7, Harris by 10, Buttigieg by 10 and Phil Murphy by 16: McLaughlin and Associates poll Trump vs Biden: 50/43 (+7)

Trump vs Harris: 51/41 (+10)

Trump vs Buttigieg: 49/39 (+10)

Trump vs Murphy: 49/33 (+16) 2022 Generic Congressional Ballot: GOP +5 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 29, 2022

Eight-three percent of Republican respondents also said they would support Trump if he ran in 2024. Only 14 percent opposed Trump’s hypothetical run.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.