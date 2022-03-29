Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 6 Points in 2024 Potential Matchup

Donald Trump leads President Biden by six points in a 2024 potential matchup, a Monday Harvard CAPS-Harris poll revealed.

Trump’s lead widens if Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democrat nominee. Forty-nine percent selected Trump in that 2024 hypothetical matchup, while only 38 percent supported Harris.

Trump’s lead over Biden and Harris is consistent with other recent polls. In a Thursday McLaughlin & Associates poll, Trump led Biden by three points and Harris by eight points. In January, a McLaughlin & Associates poll showed Trump favored by five percentage points to defeat Biden in 2024.

The hypothetical matchup polling comes as an NBC News poll revealed on Sunday that 71 percent of Americans believe Biden’s America is headed in the wrong direction.

With more than two million migrants being apprehended at the southern border, fentanyl becoming the greatest killer among 18- to 45-year-olds, inflation soaring to a 40-year high, gas prices increasing to all-time record highs, weekly wages shrinking, supply chain woes persisting, and the deadly Afghan withdrawal deeply embarrassing the nation, some top Republicans want to impeach the president if they successfully retake both congressional chambers in the midterms.

“I think that’s definitely a discussion we have to have,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said last week.