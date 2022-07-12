Ten Shot Monday Alone in Mayor Jim Kenney’s Philadelphia

Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, on Monday alone in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of the fatal shootings occurred about 1:30 a.m. when a 36-year-old man was shot in the head in “the 3800 block of North 9th Street in Hunting Park.”

The man died at the scene.

ABC 6 noted that a 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were shot in the same part of Philadelphia about ten minutes after the fatal shooting. Both individuals are in stable condition.

The Inquirer observed that Monday’s second fatal shooting occurred slightly after 3 p.m. when a man in his 30s “was shot 13 times.”

The man was “outside on the 2700 block of North Broad Street” when the shots rang out. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Philadelphia Controller’s Office points out there have been 283 homicide victims in the city year-to-date, 252 of whom were shot to death.

On July 5 Breitbart News reported that Mayor Kenney responded to the gun violence in his city by suggesting only police should have guns.

FOX News quoted Kenney saying, “I was in Canada two weeks ago and never thought about a gun. The only people I knew who had guns in Canada were police officers…That’s the way it should be here.”

