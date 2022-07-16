Pollster: ‘Liz Cheney Is Going to Get Beat’ in Wyoming Primary Race

Brad Coker, managing director of the polling firm Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, stated Friday that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will lose the August 16 primary against former President Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Harriet Hageman.
“The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat,” Coker reflected on a primary poll released Friday. “That’s a foregone conclusion.”
Friday’s Casper Star-Tribune/Mason-Dixon poll revealed Hageman leads Cheney by 22 points (52 to 30 percent). Eleven percent are undecided. According to previous polling, Hageman is leading in the polls by 28 and 30 points.
“This race is more about Liz Cheney than it is about Donald Trump,” Coker continued. “Anybody who’s credible, who ran to the right of Liz Cheney would probably win this race – with or without Donald Trump.”
Cheney, whose approval rating was found to be 27 percent among Wyoming voters, has participated in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) partisan January 6 Committee. “[T]he poll found 54% of voters were less likely to support her because she’s part of the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol.”
“Once a politician gets to a certain point, there’s a point of no return,” Coker added.
The Wyoming Republican Party and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have renounced Cheney. After the Wyoming GOP voted in November to no longer recognize her as a Republican, McCarthy announced in February his endorsement of Hageman to defeat Cheney, a rare move for a minority leader.
The Mason-Dixon poll sampled 1,100 Wyoming voters from July 7-11 with a 3-point margin of error.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
