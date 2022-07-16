Poll: Democrats Believe America Is Systemically Racist and Sexist

Most Democrats at least somewhat believe the U.S. and its institutions are “systemically sexist in favor of men,” as well as racist, a Heartland/Rasmussen Reports survey released this week found.

Most Americans, 58 percent, said they are “very proud” to be an American – a sentiment held by 74 percent of Republicans, 55 percent of independents, and 44 percent of Democrats. Democrats appear to be the least proud among the groups, as 29 percent said they are either not very or not at all proud. Just 8 percent of Republicans and 17 percent of independents said the same.

The survey also asked respondents if they believe “America and most of its institutions are systemically sexist in favor of men.” While 62 percent of Republicans at least somewhat disagree, three-quarters of Democrats either strongly or somewhat agree. Additionally, 71 percent of Democrats believe that the country and most of its institutions are “systemically racist”:

Only 43% of Likely Voters disagree with the statement, “America and most of its institutions are systemically sexist in favor of men,” including 22% who Strongly Disagree. An overwhelming majority (73%) of Democrats, but only 34% of Republicans and 48% of independent voters, agree that America is “systemically sexist.”

Forty-nine percent (49%) of Likely Voters disagree with the statement, “America and most of its institutions are systemically racist,” including 31% who Strongly Disagree. While 71% of Democratic voters agree that America is “systemically racist,” 74% of Republicans disagree. Independent voters are divided, with 47% agreeing that America is “systemically racist” and 48% disagreeing.

While 52 percent across the board “strongly agree” that America is “the best country in the world” — a belief held by 72 percent of Republicans and 47 percent of independents — just 36 percent of Democrats “strongly” agree with that statement.

The survey was taken July 6-7, 2022, among 1,025 likely voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It coincides with another Rasmussen Reports survey showing Democrats hold the belief that the U.S. Constitution itself is racist and sexist.