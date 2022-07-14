Most Democrats Believe the Constitution Is Racist and Sexist

Most Democrats believe the U.S. Constitution is fundamentally “racist” and “sexist,” a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

Overall, 82 percent of likely voters have at least a “somewhat” favorable view of the Constitution, compared to 14 percent who do not.

While a majority of Republicans, Democrats, and independents view the Constitution at least “somewhat” favorably, most Democrats, specifically, believe the founding document is rooted in racism — 57 percent. Most Republicans (84 percent) and independents (60 percent) disagree that the Constitution is rooted in racism.

Respondents were also asked if they believe the Constitution is “a sexist document that gives men advantages over women.” Most, 56 percent, disagree with that statement, as do 77 percent of Republicans and 59 percent of independents. Most Democrats, however, 64 percent, believe that the document is sexist and gives men advantages over women. Of those, 32 percent “strongly” agree with that assertion. Perhaps what is more, 49 percent of Democrats believe the Constitution should be “mostly or completely rewritten,” compared to 47 percent of Democrats who disagree.

According to Rasmussen Reports:

– Most of President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are in favor of rewriting the Constitution. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 54% at least somewhat agree that the Constitution “should be mostly or completely rewritten.” By contrast, among voters who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, just 10% agree that the Constitution should be rewritten and 81% Strongly Disagree with rewriting the Constitution.

The survey was taken July 6-7, 2022, among 1,025 likely voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.