Those results track with interviews conducted by the Star-Tribune this summer. The congresswoman’s critics say she’s too distracted by her service on the House Jan. 6 committee and her battles with Trump to properly serve the state, and the poll found 54% of voters were less likely to support her because she’s part of the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Throughout the campaign, Cheney has solicited Democrats for votes and has raised money from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton donors.

It appears Cheney is more popular with Democrats than Republicans. The poll showed Cheney’s approval rating among Wyoming Democrats is above 50 percent, though there are not enough Democrat voters willing to help Cheney in the Republican primary.

“Cheney has a 53% job approval rating with Democrats who planned to vote in the Republican primary,” the poll reads. “But because of the relatively small number of Democrats in Wyoming, crossover voting is unlikely to make a difference.”

“While 69% of registered Democrats who plan to participate in the GOP primary are supporting Cheney, that level of support still leaves her trailing Hageman by a wide margin,” the poll estimated.

According to previous polling, Hageman is leading in the polls by 28 and 30 points. PredictIt’s betting odds on Friday show Hageman is favored to handily defeat Cheney by 93 cents on the dollar. Cheney’s odds of winning the contest are pegged at 6 cents on the dollar.

The Mason-Dixon poll sampled 1,100 Wyoming voters from July 7-11 with a 3 point margin of error.

