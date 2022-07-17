Report: California Democrats to Restrict Carry of Concealed Handguns

A report from the San Francisco Chronicle indicates California Democrats are preparing to restrict where concealed carry handguns can be carried and to raise the age for concealed carry from 18 to 21.

The Chronicle also notes that “lawmakers are preparing to…restrict the areas where concealed firearms could be carried — bans that would include not only schools, courthouses and other government buildings, but also public parks and playgrounds, hospitals and bars, buses and trains, and demonstrations requiring government permits.”

The limitations on concealed carry are contained in SB918, which is sponsored by Sen. Anthony Portantino (D).

The move comes in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ June 23, 2022, pro-2A ruling, that struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance.

California responded to the ruling by suspending its use of the “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance.

Cybersecurity experts indicate the California Department of Justice did not follow basic safety protocols in the lead-up to Monday’s leak of private information related to concealed carry permit holders. https://t.co/4REug0MFAU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 4, 2022

But California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suggesting sheriff’s use a list of criteria in place of “good cause.” The criteria includes considering a person’s “trustworthiness” before issuing a concealed carry permit.

Bonta pointed to the screening criteria used by Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, suggesting that all sheriff’s should take into account an applicant’s “trustworthiness, diligence, reliability, respect for the law, integrity, candor … respect for the rights of others, absence of hatred and racism.”

Gun Owners of California’s Sam Paredes believes Bonta’s line of questions for concealed carry permit applicants will also be struck down by a court.

Paredes said, “These are very subjective criteria, and I’m confident that they too will be declared unconstitutional.”

