Joe Rogan: Canada Is ‘Communist,’ Trudeau a ‘Dictator’

Canada is “communist” and “crazy” according to podcaster Joe Rogan who blasted the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, describing him as a “dictator” for his pandemic policies and his bungled handling of criticism, while calling to unseat him.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan dug into Canada and its leftist prime minister on Thursday, criticizing COVID policies in the Great White North while calling to “get rid” of Trudeau.

“Canada is communist,” he said. “Canada’s crazy.”

“They’re fucked, they’re fucked,” he added.

Speaking with stand-up comedian and author Tom Segura on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan admitted to having initially admired Trudeau.

“I liked him before the pandemic,” he said. “I was like, he’s a handsome guy, seems sweet, good looking guy, confident, good talker.”

However, Rogan’s views on the liberal prime minister changed after the latter began to suppress citizen protests in an alleged bid to combat the coronavirus.

“And then during the pandemic I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re a fucking dictator. Oh, you don’t like criticism,’” he said, accusing Trudeau of “trying to shut down criticism by saying that all your critics are misogynists and racists.”

“He said that about the trucking people — the truckers,” Rogan said in reference to the “Freedom Convoy” created by Canadian truckers to protest draconian coronavirus restrictions in the country.

“[Trudeau] called them all misogynists and racists,” Rogan added.

In February, Conservative Party deputy leader and lawmaker Candice Bergen condemned Trudeau’s remarks after he himself “wore blackface on more times than he can remember.”

Calling the Canadian leader “gross” and “a sketchy guy” with “some fucking shaky deals,” the comedian and podcast host expressed his interest in seeing “where the money is coming from,” while blasting Canada’s vaccine requirements.

“Why do you want everybody to get injected every four months?” Rogan asked. “They don’t need that anymore. Like, what are we doing? What are you doing?”

“You can’t even get into Canada unless you’re vaccinated,” he added. “It’s a little old — It’s 2022, it’s not 2019.”

Last month, Rogan said he was “disgusted” to hear Trudeau’s push against gun ownership.

“We have a culture where the difference is guns can be used for hunting or for sport shooting in Canada and there’s lots of gun owners and they’re mostly law respecting and law abiding,” Trudeau said.

“But you can’t use a gun for self-protection in Canada, that’s not a right that you have, in the constitution or anywhere else,” he added.

In response, Rogan discussed how “disgusted” he was after reading Trudeau’s statements about not being able to use a gun to protect life.

“It’s one of the most wild things I’ve ever seen in my life,” the podcaster said.

