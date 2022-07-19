Maryland state Delegate Neil Parrott has defeated Matthew Foldi to win Maryland’s sixth congressional district Republican primary, according to an Associated Press (AP) projection.

Maryland’s sixth congressional district is the latest addition to the state’s electoral map after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan approved a redistricting map following the 2020 census.

BREAKING: Neil Parrott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 10:03 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 20, 2022

Despite Foldi’s endorsements by many former President Donald Trump allies, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rick Grenell, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), he lost to Parrott, the former eagle scout and current state delegate.

Parrott told Fox News that he was not concerned with Foldi’s “out of state” endorsements ahead of the election.

Parrott was supported by the Washington Post, the Conservative Political Action Coalition, and Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD).

Parrott overcame a crowded field of Republican challengers, including Foldi and four other candidates.

Parrott will face Democrat Rep. David Trone in November’s general election. November’s match-up against Trone will be the second time Parrott has faced the Democrat in two years. Trone defeated him in the 2020 election by close to 20 points.