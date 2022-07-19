Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT) has continuously used her campaign cash to pay family members tens of thousands of dollars since entering Congress, despite being caught in February, the Daily Caller reported.

In the second fundraising quarter of 2022, her fundraising filing report with the FEC showed she paid her son David Crenshaw $1,245.65 with campaign funds — meaning, she has given her son a total of $18,283.08 during her time in Congress.

It was first reported in February by the Daily Caller that Hayes was using her campaign to pay her son with the campaign cash from “Friends of Jahana Hayes.” At the time, David Crenshaw had only received a total of $15,118.54.

Breitbart News reported at the time:

A report by the Daily Caller indicated that someone with the name David Crenshaw had received payments in increments of $282.47 and $282.46 under the category “payroll” since Hayes was elected to Congress. The most recent payments were in the fourth fundraising quarter of 2021. The amount her son has made from the campaign so far has totaled $15,118.54. Additionally, in 2018, the congresswoman’s 28-year-old daughter, Asia Clermont, told the News-Times, “I told my class that my mom was the National Teacher of the Year and that my family had met President Obama.” She added, “And I thought that would be the highlight of her life and her career.” The same report revealed that someone named Asia Clermont had received payments in increments of $361.33, $359.25, and $360.92 under the category “payroll” since Hayes was elected to Congress. The most recent payment was in the fourth fundraising quarter of 2021, where she received a total of $2,551.41. The amount her daughter has made so far from the campaign has totaled $21,299.03.

The Daily Caller noted that Hayes is dishing out upwards of $700 per month for her daughter, Asia Clermont, in the first quarter of 2022. But, in the latest filing, which is from April 1 to June 30, the records showed David Crenshaw is still making just shy of $300 per month.

In the past, the congresswoman’s FEC filings have also shown that she is even reimbursed for “petty cash”:

The FEC filing also showed that the congresswoman reimbursed herself $250 for “petty cash,” which possibly broke the law. The FEC has rules about petty cash reimbursements. The FEC’s website makes it clear that the “A committee may make disbursements from a petty cash fund, but petty cash payments to one person for any one purchase or transaction may not exceed $100.” Whether “a disbursement is made by check or from a petty cash fund, the required recordkeeping information must be maintained.” The disbursement needs to be identified by the date, amount of payment, and the purpose of the disbursement. And for the disbursement over $200, which is was Hayes would have to meet with her $250 reimbursement, the “the committee must keep a receipt, invoice or canceled check (in addition to the information for all disbursements).”

In February, when the news broke of Hayes using campaign cash to pay her children, her Republican challenger George Logan said he wanted the House Ethics Committee to investigate her children being part-time staffers.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.