Highland Park Mayor Says Armed Good Guy Could Not Have Stopped Rampage — but Indiana Hero Stopped Shooter in 15 Seconds

AWR Hawkins

While speaking Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (D) suggested an armed citizen engaging the July 4 parade attacker would have meant “more carnage.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) described how some states allow people to carry guns “with no training whatsoever.”

He then asked Rotering, “How much can we count on a good guy with a gun to stop  a mass shooter when the mass shooter has an AR-15-style ‘assault weapon’ that can empty a 30-round magazine in about as many seconds?”

Rotering responded, “A good guy with a gun would have had no impact on the shooter.”

She went on to describe witness testimony of the sounds of bullets ricocheting and added, “And we had good guys on sight who were trained, who got there within seconds, and it was just too hard to see where [the attacker] was.”

Rotering mentioned a rifle round’s effectiveness against certain types of body armor. then said, “I think the fact that we had less than a minute should tell anyone who thinks a good guy with a gun would have had an impact, the only thing you would have happened would have been more chaos, more carnage.”

On Sunday, an attacker with a rifle opened fire in Indiana’s Greenwood Park Mall and police noted that 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken drew a handgun and “neutralized” the attacker in 15 seconds.

The NRA noted that Dicken began engaging the attacker from a distance of 40 yards. Dicken fired ten rounds, hitting the attacker with eight of those rounds and ending the attack.

Dicken does not have any formal police or military firearm training. Rather, “he learned to shoot from his grandfather,” WTHR pointed out.

