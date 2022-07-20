Gun control proponent David Hogg was escorted out of the House chamber Wednesday after he interrupted a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence.

Video obtained by the Daily Caller showed Hogg stand up in the chamber and begin screaming about how the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school attacker was “anti-Semitic, anti-black, and racist.”

He said, “The shooter in El Paso described it as an invasion.”

Hogg screamed, “Guess what? Those guns are coming from the United State of America. They are not coming from Mexico.”

As Hogg yelled, a security guard moved in behind, directed him toward the door, and walked him out.

David Hogg just interrupted the House Judiciary hearing on guns and got escorted out by security. This kind of behavior is *sure* to win over your opponents, David pic.twitter.com/WIPIUiWcoI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 20, 2022

On February 5, 2020, FOX News reported that Parkland father and gun control activist Fred Guttenberg was removed from the House chamber after interrupting President Trump.

Trump said he would “always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” after which Guttenberg shouted out his reaction.

Guttenberg was escorted out of the House chamber and later took to social media to share his reaction. “Tonight was a rough night,” he tweeted. “I disrupted the State of the Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight.’

On July 11, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Parkland father and gun activist Manuel Oliver reacted when Biden talked about “naysayers.”

Oliver shouted, “We have to do more than that.”

Biden responded, “Sit down, you’ll hear what I have to say. … Let me finish my comment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.