J.D. Vance, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, hammered “green energy extremist” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for supporting President Joe Biden’s “job killing, anti-energy agenda of driving up gas prices” 100 percent of the time.

“Tim Ryan has gone ALL IN on Joe Biden’s job killing, anti-energy agenda of driving up gas prices,” Vance’s campaign wrote on social media. “That’s why Tim Ryan votes with Joe Biden 100% of the time. Ohioans cannot afford a green energy extremist like Tim Ryan in the Senate.”

Vance’s team included a roughly one-minute compilation of different clips where Ryan talked about supporting a left-wing energy agenda.

Tim Ryan has gone ALL IN on Joe Biden’s job killing, anti-energy agenda of driving up gas prices. That's why Tim Ryan votes with Joe Biden 100% of the time. Ohioans cannot afford a green energy extremist like Tim Ryan in the Senate #OHSen Fight back at https://t.co/jbeYRAlm29 pic.twitter.com/m6REaYUgG6 — JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) July 20, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, the Ohio Senate hopeful has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Biden on their radical agenda items non-stop in Congress. He has voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time during his tenure in the House of Representatives.

Additionally, while the congressman has voted with Biden 100 percent of the time in Congress, the country saw a considerable increase in gasoline prices in June – hitting new all-time highs several times last month – and even averaged above $5 a gallon for the first time, which has zapped the savings of businesses and American families.

Furthermore, House Democrats have blocked a motion by Republicans numerous times to bring a bill, the American Energy Independence from Russia Act, up for consideration. The legislation would have supported American energy to help lower the gas prices for all Americans.

In fact, Ryan has a 91 percent lifetime rating from the League of Conservation Voters, a far-left environmentalist group that promotes a radical agenda such as the Green New Deal. As reported by Breitbart News, the LCV does not disclose its donors and has almost exclusively endorsed Democrats over Republicans in elections, such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for president.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.