Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan’s (D-IN) campaign reportedly spent thousands of dollars on flights and seat upgrades for his wife over the past year, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Mrvan’s campaign has spent $4,012 on flights to and from Washington, DC, and Indiana’s first congressional district, an area he has represented in Congress since 2021.

As Fox News reported:

Labeled in FEC filings as “Jane to DC,” “Jane from DC,” and “Jane to DC seat upgrade,” Mrvan’s wife made several trips to and from the nation’s capital on the campaign’s dime with multiple seat upgrades. For example, on July 13, 2021, Mrvan’s campaign paid $268 for Jane to travel to the district. A week later, on July 20, 2021, the campaign paid $194 for her return.

More than half of the roughly $4,000 campaign dollars Mrvan has spent on his wife’s travel expenses came from flights taken since the start of this year.

Mrvan’s campaign manager Matt Calderon reportedly said the Indiana congressman thinks holding public offices is a “family commitment.

Calderon told Fox News:

Frank believes holding public office is a family commitment, and he is proud that Jane is supportive and welcomes her active role. This election is about delivering results for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, and Frank is proud to support investments in the South Shore Rail Line, the Gary/Chicago International Airport and environmental cleanup and restoration projects, all of which the Republican nominee would oppose.

However, Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust executive director Kendra Arnold said Mrvan’s campaign expenditures may “warrant an explanation from the candidate about the payments.”

“There have been cases in the past where candidates have illegally spent funds for their family members’ vacations and travel. In any case, where a campaign’s spending raises questions or there are expenses that could be personal expenses, it can warrant an explanation from the candidate about the payments,” Arnold told Fox News.

In the November midterm elections, Mrvan will face Jennifer-Ruth Green, a conservative veteran. Green recently blasted Mrvan for putting President Joe Biden’s interests above those of the residents of Indiana’s first congressional district.

“There’s a choice here in this race. Congressman Frank Mrvan represents President Biden in northwest Indiana, and I want to represent the region in Congress, and that’s the difference,” Green told Fox News. “In the military, we look at the fact that unity is essential. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, what your background is. What matters are good ideas.”