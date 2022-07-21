The Republican Jewish Coalition PAC is announcing an endorsement for two Republican Senate hopefuls, Colorado’s Joe O’Dea and Washington’s Tiffany Smiley, Breitbart News exclusively learned Thursday.

Colorado’s O’Dea (pictured above) won the Republican nomination in June to take on Democrat incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), the one-time failed presidential candidate. O’Dea received roughly 55 percent of the vote, beating out two other Republicans in the primary, Ron Hanks and Daniel Hendricks.

Washington’s Smiley still has to go through her state’s “Nonpartisan primary election,” also known as a “jungle primary.” The RJC is endorsing her as the PAC believes she has the best chance to be in the top two and beat Democrat incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA). The state’s primary is on August 2.

These two candidates bring the RJC PAC’s total number of 2022 endorsements to date to 43. A press release for the PAC will emphasize that “Republican candidates are surging deep into Blue Territory, and Democrats are running scared.”

Matt Brooks, the RJC’s executive director, told Breitbart News that national Democrats had spent “millions of dollars meddling in Colorado’s Republican primary” in an attempt to prevent O’Dea from winning the Republican Senate nomination, to only come up short-handed and that Washington’s incumbent senator has already “spent millions of dollars running attack ads this summer in a state she won last time by 18 points.”

“The takeaway is clear: Democrats are absolutely terrified – and with good reason; Joe O’Dea and Tiffany Smiley have all the momentum,” Brooks continued. “Joe O’Dea and Tiffany Smiley are talented, conservative political outsiders who will bring much-needed sanity back to Washington D.C. and work to get our country back on the right track.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition was founded in 1985 and is formally called the National Jewish Coalition. The group is a 501 political lobbying group that promotes Jewish Republicans and has 47 chapters across the country.

The Senate is currently at a 50/50 tie between those who caucus with the Republicans and those who caucus with the Democrats. However, the Democrats currently are in the majority since Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, can break a tying vote. Republican need to only net at least one seat to win the majority.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.