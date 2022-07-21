Joe Biden: Americans Who Are Unvaccinated for Coronavirus ‘Got a Problem’

President Joe Biden again urged Americans Wednesday to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, scolding those who have resisted getting the shot.

When asked by reporters to address people who still were not vaccinated for the virus, Biden replied, “They’ve got a problem.”

“It’s not in their interest or the public’s interest not to get vaccinated,” he continued. “We have the capacity to control it. They should get vaccinated now.”

The president spoke to reporters briefly Wednesday after returning from a speech in Massachusetts on climate change.

Biden has not delivered a speech on coronavirus for several weeks, choosing instead to have public officials address the emergence of a new BA.5 variant.

In June, Biden urged all parents to get their children under five vaccinated, after they were approved by the FDA and the CDC for children over six months old.

“Get your shots. Get your boosters,” he said, reassuring Americans the vaccines were “safe and effective” even for children.

Biden sternly warned government officials from making it more difficult to get children vaccinated.

“Let’s be clear: Elected officials shouldn’t get in the way and make it more difficult for parents who want their children to be vaccinated, who want to protect them and those around them,” he said. “This is no time for politics.”