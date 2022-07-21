Poll: Majority of Iowa Democrats Do Not Want Biden to Run Again in 2024

Most Iowa Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to run again in 2024, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this week found.

The survey showed Biden’s approval crashing among Iowa voters — 27 percent approving and 67 percent disapproving. It also asked, “Joe Biden has indicated he intends to seek reelection in 2024 to another term as president. Do you hope he does or does not decide to run for reelection?”

Sixty-seven percent, overall, said they hope he decides not to run, while less than a quarter, 23 percent, said they hope he decides to run again. Nine percent remain unsure. A majority of every demographic listed indicated that they do not want Biden to run again in 2024 — 70 percent of men, 65 percent of women, and most Iowans across every age group.

Further, 52 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of Republicans, and 73 percent of independents said they do not want Biden to run in 2024. Perhaps what is worse for Biden, 56 percent of individuals who voted for him in 2020 do not want him to run again, either.

The survey was taken July 10-13, 2022, among 811 Iowa adults and has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error.

Biden has indicated that he plans to run again — a plan White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated last month.

“To be clear, as the President has said repeatedly, he plans to run in 2024,” she wrote in a social media update:

“Look. I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now — I’m in good health — then in fact I would run again,” Biden said in December 2021. Notably, Biden on Thursday tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

The findings of the Iowa poll coincide with a recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey, which found that just 18 percent of Americans want Biden to run again.