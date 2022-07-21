Watch Live: January 6 Committee Holds Another Primetime Hearing

The January 6 committee will hold another hearing on Thursday regarding the Capitol protest and riot as Congress certified the 2020 election.

The hearing is will take place at 8:00 p.m Eastern.

Two ex-White House aides to former President Donald Trump – Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former press aide – and are set to testify.

Committee Chariman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) will reportedly preside over the hearing remotely after testing positive for the coronavirus.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.