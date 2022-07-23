Report: Liz Cheney ‘Excommunicated’ from Wyoming by Republican Party

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) infrequently campaigns in her home state of Wyoming to defeat former President Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman after being “excommunicated” by the Wyoming Republican Party in November, the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday.

Cheney’s excommunication is a result of her fixation on Trump and alliance with Democrats on the January 6 Committee. Cheney’s conduct has drawn condemnation from the Wyoming Republican Party and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The Wyoming GOP voted in November to no longer recognize her as a Republican. Then McCarthy announced in February his endorsement of Hageman to defeat Cheney, a rare move for a minority leader.

“Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city,” the AP reported about a local campaign event.

The AP called Cheney’s reelection campaign a “political paradox” and one that has “forced” her to abandon traditional retail campaigning” to participate in the Democrats’ January 6 Committee. When Cheney does campaign, her campaign events are not public rallies, but private town events that reportedly cost Wyoming voters money to attend, Politico reported.

“Can you believe it? Charging for a ticket! It’s a slap in the face,” voter Rebecca Bextel told Politico about the event. “We have one person representing us … and she shows up in town and it costs $10 to see her. It’s embarrassing.”

Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland, told the AP that Cheney is no longer representing the Wyoming voters who voted for her in 2020.

“I tell you what: I voted for Cheney when she ran last time and I won’t vote for her ever again,” Finnerty said. “I don’t know if she’s representing the conservative Americans that voted her in.”

According to the polls, Hageman is leading by 28 and 30 points. PredictIt’s betting odds on Saturday show Hageman is favored to handily defeat Cheney by 95 cents on the dollar. Cheney’s odds of winning the contest are pegged at 5 cents on the dollar.