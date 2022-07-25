Kamala Harris Frets: ‘Women Are Getting Pregnant Every Day in America, and This Is a Real Issue’

Vice President Kamala Harris said during a recent interview that the “real issue” in America is that “women are getting pregnant every day.”

Harris, who usually minces her words during speeches, said the right to abortion needs to be codified for “folks who are at risk” after the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization during an interview with online “progressive political host” Brian Tyler Cohen that was published over the weekend.

“There may be litigation [by putting Roe v. Wade into law], but we will be in a much better position than to not do that. … Listen, women are getting pregnant every day in America, and this is a real issue,” Harris claimed.

“We need to act with a sense of haste about what is at play, what is at stake, and codifying Roe will be an important moment in terms of putting back in place protections for the folks who are at risk, right now, because of what the court did in Dobbs, just weeks ago,” she added.

Watch:

Roughly one month ago, the Supreme Court made a historic 5-4 opinion overturning Roe through its ruling on the Dobbs case, which determined the right to abortion is not included in the Constitution, returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Despite what polling shows, the Democrats are looking to make advocating for the killing of unborn Americans a campaign talking point that would win over constituents in the upcoming midterms.

However, a recent Rasmussen Reports poll showed that Republicans are actually gaining momentum on the generic ballot. Before the ruling, a generic Republicans led the ballot by five points, but now, a month later, they lead by ten points.

