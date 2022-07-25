Liz Cheney Prepares for Busy August Away from Wyoming Campaign Trail 

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is preparing for a busy August in Washington, DC, away from the Wyoming campaign trail where she lags Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman by 30 points.

Cheney’s participation with the January 6 committee is sure to distract her focus on the Republican primary. With the Wyoming primary election on August 16, most members will be focused on winning reelection in their home districts. But for Cheney and her partisan January 6 Committee, “August is expected to be a busy month,” CNN reported. “Committee members feel they have just scratched the surface.”

Instead of visiting Wyoming to knock on doors, hold local rallies, and attend campaign events, Cheney will be fixated on former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, where the committee “is still gathering evidence and has reengaged in negotiations with some witnesses who had previously resisted sitting for a deposition.

Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman leads Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) by 28 points heading into the August 16 Republican primary, according to a WPA Intelligence/Club for Grown poll released Monday. https://t.co/KGygHffE8W — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 18, 2022

On Thursday, Cheney made clear during a committee hearing that the business of combatting Trump will continue even as Republican voters are ready to cast ballots in a few weeks. “We have considerably more to do. We have far more evidence to share with the American people, and more to gather,” Cheney said.

If Cheney loses the August 16 primary, she will remain a member of the committee until 2023, when the new members are sworn into Congress. That gives Cheney about four months to focus on the committee after the primary election.

Leading up to the primary, Cheney’s focus on the committee ruin her hopes of retaining her seat, according to Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY). “The travel that I have done around the state, I think she has a lot of work to do if she hopes to win the primary,” he told Fox News.