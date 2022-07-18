21 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-one people were shot during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, seven of them fatally.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reports that the weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred Friday night at 7:10 p.m., when a 25-year-old man was shot and killed during a drug deal.

The weekend’s second shooting fatality took place at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, when a 56-year-old man was shot and killed while walking on a sidewalk “in the 600 block of South California Avenue.”

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, a fight broke out on a porch “in the 3900-block of West Wilcox Street.” Someone opened fire during the fight, killing a woman “believed to be in her mid-20s.”

The weekend’s fourth shooting fatality was discovered at 11:55 p.m. Saturday. Police found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

At 2:40 a.m. Sunday, the occupants of two vehicles “in the 800-block of South Albany Avenue” began shooting at one another. Two men died as a result. One of the men was 25, and the other was 28.

The weekend’s seventh shooting fatality was a 51-year-old man whom police “found about 7:30 a.m. in the 10400-block of South Corliss Avenue.” He was dead at the scene.

The Sun-Times points out that 347 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 17, 2022.

Police stepped up patrols near Belmont and Central avenues in Portage Park after a shooting Sunday night.

