Stacey Abrams Partnered with Illustrator Who Shared ‘F*ck the Police’ Post 

Stacey Abrams, the Democrat gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, partnered with an illustrator — who shared a social media post that said, “f**k the police” — on her series of books targeted at children.

Abrams’ collaboration with illustrator Kitt Thomas came after Thomas shared a highly critical post about law enforcement during the George Floyd BLM protests of summer 2020.

A photo posted to Thomas’s Instagram account referred to law enforcement officers as “pigs.”

“Pigs hugging and kneeling with protesters is a counterinsurgency tactic designed to quell and neutralize rebellion. Do not fall for it,” the image shared by Thomas said. “They are kneeling and then shooting, beating, and tear gassing people right after the photo op is done. F**k the police.”

In her caption for the post, Thomas wrote, “Times are especially hard for us black folk right now so, non-black friends- please keep this in mind.”

“Your black friends are collectively experiencing TRAUMA. Check up on them but dont be so careless without asking if THEY are comfortable first and foremost. But at the same time, don’t use this as an excuse to remain silent,” Thomas added. “The black community needs you right now, and we need you to help us create long lasting change. I also encourage brands and companies I’ve worked with to also speak up.”

In another slide on the same Instagram post dated June 2, 2020, Thomas shared an image that read, “your silence is complicit and anti-black.”

Abrams praised Thomas, an NAACP Image Award winner, as a “wildly talented” artist after their first book, Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, was released in December 2021.

Today’s the day for Stacey’s Extraordinary Words! Such deep gratitude to the wildly talented @kitt_thomas_art who gave texture, dynamism and fun to this story about perseverance & speaking up. TY @HarperChildrens + Alessandra Balzer for the space. Enjoy! https://t.co/fSrK9GMtvI pic.twitter.com/wQhDJiQY40 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 28, 2021

The pair plan to release another book, Stacey’s Remarkable Books, this December.

Abrams has tried to distance herself from the “defund the police” movement during this campaign cycle, despite working with law enforcement critics like Thomas.

“I do not and never have supported efforts to defund the police,” Abrams told Fox News this month.

However, Abrams currently serves on the Marguerite Casey Foundation board, a left-wing organization that has advocated for the “defund the police” movement. Abrams’ service on the foundation’s board earned her at least $52,500 in income, according to financial disclosures.

Further, Marguerite Casey Foundation president and CEO Carmen Rojas, who has consistently advocated defunding the police, is a financial contributor to Abrams’ campaign.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently launched a seven-figure ad campaign targeting Abrams over her past remarks about the “defund the police” movement.

As Fox News reported:

“So do you support defunding the police?” Abrams is asked in a video clip of a past interview at the start of the ad. “I support the vision that is underlying that cry,” she responds. Another video clip included in the ad shows liberal CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota saying to Abrams, “So yes to some defunding?” “We have to reallocate resources — so yes,” Abrams responded.

Abrams called out Kemp for opposing a minimum wage for police officers in response.

“Stacey Abrams does not and never has supported efforts to defund the police,” Abrams’ spokesperson told Fox News. “But unlike her opponent, who has called base pay for law enforcement officers ‘bad policy,’ Stacey firmly believes in investing in law enforcement to ensure that no one is working in public safety without fair compensation – while also making sure we improve accountability and build trust within Georgia’s communities.”