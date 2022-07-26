Joe Biden Says He Is ‘Feeling Great’ Despite Coronavirus Infection: ‘I Hope I Look as Good as I Feel’

President Joe Biden claimed Tuesday during a video meeting he was “feeling great” despite testing positive for the coronavirus five days ago.

“I’m feeling great, I hope it comes across that way as well,” Biden said. “I hope I look as good as I feel here.”

The audience chuckled in response to Biden’s remarks, prompting him to correct himself.

“That sounded awful didn’t it?” he added with a chuckle. “I never looked that good, I hope I look as good as I usually do which is not that good.”

The president spoke about his health during a conversation with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won about investing in American technology manufacturing.

Biden joked he could walk out to the balcony and “holler” to his visitors, and said he was in his “last day” of isolation, after testing positive for the virus.

The president’s voice was clearer than it had been during other video conferences in which he participated in recent days, where he was clearly hoarse and coughing from the coronavirus infection.

Physician to the president Dr. Kevin O’Connor revealed in a letter Tuesday that Biden had completed his five-day course of the PAXLOVID treatment and that his symptoms were “almost completely resolved.”

O’Connor also said Biden “now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen.”

The White House refuses to make the president’s physician available to reporters to ask about Biden’s current condition.