Fauci Roasted After Lying: He ‘Was and Is the Biggest Cheerleader for Lockdowns’

Critics roasted President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci after the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief falsely claimed he never advocated for lockdowns, deeming him the “biggest cheerleader” for such restrictions, rules, and invasive mandates.

Fauci made the claim during a Monday appearance on the Hill‘s “Rising,” in which he claimed he “didn’t recommend locking anything down.”

“You’re asking me questions, you’re talking about — the CDC’s the public agency that uses their epidemiologists and their science-based approach to make recommendations,” Fauci said during the interview, stunning listeners as he had, in fact, bragged about recommending lockdowns.

During a conversation in October 2020 with Holy Cross students, Fauci made it crystal clear that it was he who recommended former President Trump initiate lockdowns.

“When it became clear that we had community spread in the country … I recommended to the president that we shut the country down. That was a very difficult decision, because I knew it would have serious economic consequences, which it did,” Fauci boasted at the time.

He went as far as calling it “unfortunate” that the United States did not shut down to the level China or Korea did. It is for that reason that the illness continued to spread, according to Fauci, even though the country was widely locked down.

This, however, is hardly the first time Fauci has completely flip-flopped on an issue. He has done so with vaccine mandates as well as mask mandates, admitting early in the pandemic that drugstore and cotton masks are not effective, only to later promote double masking.

“If someone refuses the vaccine in the general public, then there’s nothing you can do about that,” he said in 2020, long before supporting vaccine mandates. “You cannot force someone to take a vaccine.”

Needless to say, critics are fed up with Fauci’s flip-flops and lies.

"Fauci was and is the biggest cheerleader for the lockdowns. (all documented by Brownstone Institute)," Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) remarked:

"Fauci was and is the biggest cheerleader for the lockdowns. (all documented by Brownstone Institute)"

"Fauci is an unrepentant, brazen liar on massively important issues. This is not an opinion. It's a fact," conservative radio host Buck Sexton said:

"Fauci is an unrepentant, brazen liar on massively important issues.

This is not an opinion. It's a fact."

Clay Travis had a similar take.

"The only way you know if Dr. Fauci is lying? His lips are moving," he said

"The new pandemic is #FauciFatigue, but memory loss certainly isn't a side effect. We all remember the lockdowns Fauci fought for; why doesn't he?" Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asked

"Fauci said we should have had "much more stringent restrictions" for #COVID at the start of the pandemic. Wrong. We should have just not listened to him," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said

