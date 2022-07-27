The ongoing shortage of baby formula supplies in the United States may be resulting in more mothers breastfeeding, and businesses where they work are helping them.

In some cases formula feeding is necessary if the baby has medical issues resulting from breastfeeding, while many use the nutritional source for convenience or to include specific supplements.

But a human resources website in New York City is reporting that breastfeeding is making a comeback:

Employers, for instance, have found that lactation-support benefits help nursing parents stay focused, productive and more likely to continue working. This kind of support is particularly important for new hires who are at an age when starting a family is a core issue. Employees not presently using lactation benefits will “see that the company is offering them and supporting other employees,” said Marshall Staton, director of HR for Aeroflow Healthcare, a medical equipment provider based in Asheville, N.C. Benefits that make the lives of breastfeeding employers easier go beyond basic federal law requirements, under which employers covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) must provide the time and private space required to pump. State and local breastfeeding laws often have additional mandates and may apply to employers with fewer than 50 employees.

Elaine-Marie Cannella, a nurse with WTW consulting, said some women find breastfeeding stressful but “supporting nursing mothers during those critical months after their return to work can be a good place to begin.”

The article discusses how employers can help women employees breastfeed.

Kris Pender, chief HR officer of Hanscom Federal Credit Union, noted benefits for employees include a nursing room for pumping with locking doors and access to refrigeration.

“Mothers may pump without fear of being on view or interrupted and also have a place to store their milk safely,” she noted. “Our managers and supervisors understand that employees may need some temporary schedule adjustments.”

Pender said her company wants to “meet our workforce needs while respecting the needs of the employee.”

