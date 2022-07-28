The Democrats have launched two cringeworthy ads targeting Hispanic voters as the party continues to lose favor with that once trusted demographic.

Slated to air in Texas and three other states, the DCCC, the official campaign arm of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, ads openly admit that Democrats are “out of touch.”

The first ad features two Hispanic women speaking English as they talk about the many economic woes spurred by Democrat policies, even going so far as to admit the party has grown “out of touch” and should be voted only as a default against Republican extremism. Transcript:

Woman 1: Ah, my back and neck hurts. Woman 2: That’s because you’re working too much. You should slow down. Woman 1: I can’t. I need to make more money. Look, with gas prices through the roof and my kids needing daycare, it’s not enough. Woman 2: Don’t worry so much. Woman 1: I’m just so stressed out and I don’t know what else to do. Woman 2: What you could do is vote for Democrats. These Republican extremists have no plan to help us. Woman 1: But Democrats seem so out of touch. Woman 2: Not true. These MAGA Republicans are only working for rich people. Democrats know firsthand that even small price increases are hard on working families like ours. Democrats are finding solutions. Unlike the Republicans. What you could do is vote for Democrats.

The second ad features two Hispanic gentlemen speaking in their native tongue discussing throwing a cookout.

Man 1: Why did you organize this carnita asada [cookout], are you expecting another child? Man 2: What other child or other anything, I want quality time with family, have a nice time and see the positive things coming for all of us? Man 1: But don’t you see that the extremist Republicans are hitting us all over the place [literally: even hitting us under the tongue], and you’re here throwing a party?! But thanks for inviting me, I’m having a good time. And… what good things? Man 2: Well the things that the Democrats have been doing and the plans they are making are going to get us out of the hole. Man 1: Nahhhh… seriously? Man 2: Yes! They already increased the number of jobs and have plans for the economy, to lower the cost of living, the rents, reduce medical costs, and many other things. That said, get ready and go out and vote! Man 1: Well then, no wonder you threw a party! You even gave me good news like this! Hey… are you going to have any more kids? That’s what I thought the party was for…

Here’s another radio ad, this one in Spanish, that the DCCC says they’re running as part of this: https://t.co/qiEysh9YkP — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 28, 2022

The ads come after first lady Jill Biden sparked tremendous anger among Hispanics over her comparing such voters to “tacos” while speaking at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community – as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio – is your strength,” Biden said, speaking about UnidosUS founder Raul Yzaguirre.