J.D. Vance, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, hammered Democrat Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan for rubber stamping the “far-left agenda” that caused the country to go into recession.

“After just 18 months in power, rubber stamp radicals like Tim Ryan turned our nation’s recovery into a recession,” Vance said in a statement Thursday, the day the country was officially in a recession.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The economy contracted by 1.6 percent in the second quarter. Many Americans consider two straight quarters of recession to be the marker of a recession. Economists, however, rely on the determination of the National Bureau of Economic Research to say when a recession starts. The NBER has a more complex and subjective definition of recessions and typically does not declare a recession until several months after it has begun.

Vance noted that despite the constant warning from business leaders, economists, and politicians — some of whom worked in the Clinton and Obama administrations — Ryan has “refused to stand up to Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi.”

Additionally, Vance stated that Ryan “gave the swamp exactly what it wanted” by giving into the radical left agenda and voting with Speaker Pelosi and President Biden 100 percent of the time. In the end, this gave the left trillions-of-dollars of spending, which only fueled inflation.

The Trump-backed Republican nominee pointed out that Ryan was right when he said “people are getting absolutely hammered” economically during a recent interview on Fox News. But Vance hammered Ryan, claiming he “conveniently forgets” to mention it was due to voting on radical Democrat policies.

“What truly matters are the real hardships Ohioans are facing. Because of Joe Biden and Tim Ryan’s decisions, families are struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table. The American people deserve far, far better,” Vance continued. “Tim Ryan is no moderate – he’s nothing more than a lackey for the reckless spenders of the DC swamp. Tim Ryan is responsible for this recession.”

