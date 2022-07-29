Analysts from the University of Virginia Center for Politics, who predict the probable outcomes of U.S. House of Representatives races, released ten new predictions on Thursday, moving all but one in favor of Republican candidates.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics shifted their House predictions in favor of the Republicans in nine congressional districts and only one in favor of Democrats. The districts the Center for Politics reassessed were:

Colorado’s Open 7th Congressional District went from “Likely Democrat” to “Leans Democrat.”

Colorado’s Open 8th Congressional District went from “Toss-up” to “Leans Republican.”

Rep. Johana Hayes (D) in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District went from “Likely Democrat” to “Leans Democrat.”

Florida’s Open 4th Congressional District went from “Likely Republican” to “Safe Republican.”

Florida’s Open 7th Congressional District went from “Likely Republican” to “Safe Republican.”

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R) in Florida’s 28th Congressional District went from “Likely Republican” to “Safe Republican.”

Rep. Sanford Bishop (D) in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District went from “Leans Democrat” to “Likely Democrat.”

Rep. Frank Mrvin (D) in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District went from “Leans Democrat” to “Toss-up.”

North Carolina’s Open 13th Congressional District went from “Toss-up” to “Leans Republican.”

Rep. Brian Steil (R) in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District went from “Likely Republican” to “Safe Republican.”

The Center for Politics indicated that overall, there are 189 Safe Republican seats and a total of 217 that are rated “Safe,” “Likely,” or “Leans R.” And for the Democrats, overall, there are 155 Safe Democrat and a total of 191 that are rated “Safe,” “Likely,” or “Leans D.”

There were also four Democrat seats that are considered to be “Safe Republican flips.” All Four seats don’t have incumbent members:

Florida’s Open 4th Congressional District.

Florida’s Open 7th Congressional District.

Georgia’s Open 6th Congressional District.

Tennessee’s Open 5th Congressional District.

The press release from the Center for Politics also estimated that the House GOP gains seats “somewhere in the 20s.” In addition, the Supreme Court’s recent landmark opinion on abortion doesn’t seen to have a “huge impact” on the election.