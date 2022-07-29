More than six dozen illegal aliens, including children, were found in stash houses — likely operated by the Mexican drug cartels — in a wealthy region of Washington, D.C., a new report reveals.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) records, reviewed by NBC News, the illegal aliens were found in a raid that saw agents search six stash houses in the nation’s capital.

Stash houses are seemingly most common along and near the United States-Mexico border. The report indicates that the human smugglers associated with the Mexican drug cartels have forged a significant smuggling route for illegal immigration to Washington, D.C.

NBC News reports:

Immigration agents found 73 migrants living in houses operated by human smugglers in the Northwest area of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to internal documents reviewed by NBC News. [Emphasis added] The migrants, 60 adults and 13 children, were discovered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team as part of an operation that targeted six residential homes believed to be operated by human smugglers. The agents also found $95,000 and a small amount of cocaine, the documents said. [Emphasis added] The northwest quadrant contains some of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods, and the median home price is $750,000, according to Redfin data. The documents don’t give addresses or neighborhoods for the houses where the migrants were living or say how many were being held in a single house. [Emphasis added]

The raid comes as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has requested the National Guard after more than 4,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have traveled to the region in recent weeks after arriving at the southern border and being released into the U.S. interior as part of President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network.

“I’ve asked for the deployment of the Guard as long as we need the Guard to deal with the humanitarian crisis that we expect to escalate,” Bowser said this week.

Those more than 4,000 border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in D.C. are a fraction of what American border communities face every day thanks to the Biden administration’s lax enforcement agenda.

In Texas border towns, alone, nearly 130,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were caught crossing the border in June. Most recently, in the small town of Normandy, Texas — with a population of just 29 residents — about 400 border crossers and illegal aliens crossed into the area this month.

From February 2021 to May 2022, more than a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into American communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.